The Last Thing This $300 Million NASA Spacecraft Saw

NASA's multimillion-dollar program ended in the deliberate crash of a spacecraft onto a massive structure over fifty times its size. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) program is regarded as NASA's first-ever space mission of its kind. It focuses primarily on testing out planetary defense measures against potential threats like asteroids. In 2017, DART went from concept to preliminary design phase (via NASA). However, the space agency didn't exactly intend its DART spacecraft to obliterate asteroids, but rather, it was meant to determine how to efficiently nudge them towards the right direction — which is away from Earth.

The DART impactor spacecraft was built to do exactly what its name suggests: slam itself into an asteroid in an attempt to redirect its target's course, all while recording the results of its impact. NASA explained that its vending machine-sized spacecraft would be hitting an asteroid as big as the Great Pyramid head-on at 15,000 mph. The DART mission launched in 2021, with its predicted asteroid impact targeted for September the following year. The result? It would mean this compact spacecraft's inevitable demise, but not without it gathering some vital data in the process. So, what exactly did the DART spacecraft see before making contact with its colossal target?