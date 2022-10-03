Study Says Majority Of Users Don't Care About Politics On Twitter

Twitter has garnered itself a reputation as a political megaphone, but it appears that not all Twitter users are there for heated political blabbering. According to collaborative research courtesy of the University of California, Davis, and New York University, a majority of Americans don't follow "elite" politicians in positions of power or even news media or journalists catering to such debate. Published in Science Advances, the study found that of the 1.5 million sampled accounts, nearly 60% don't follow a political figure or politics-adjacent accounts.

In comparison, just over 70% of the sampled Twitter accounts follow celebrities like musician Katy Perry, influencer Kim Kardashian, basketball star LeBron James, and actor Tom Hanks. Moreover, 40% of the surveyed accounts followed only one political handle, while a small share of around 23% followed three or more profiles belonging to political influencers. However, in the small circle of Twitter users that follow political accounts, the rate of engagement is quite high and lends support to the social media echo chamber theory.

Unsurprisingly, accounts belonging to the users' same ideological group are followed at higher rates of 90% compared to those belonging to a different group at just 10%. The study also highlights that biases dictate engagement behavior. For example, when engaging with tweets from accounts with a different political ideology, negative comments are prevalent. Furthermore, the study claims conservatives are twice as likely to do that compared to liberals.