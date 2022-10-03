You Can Charge Your Apple Pencil Without An iPad. Here's How

The Apple Pencil is a great addition to an iPad setup. This accessory makes it easy to not only browse on the device, but it gives you the capability to write, draw, and make more precise gestures. The Apple Pencil is a step above many of the iPad styluses currently available, boasting many more features and seamless connectivity via Bluetooth. Another feature that is unique to the Apple Pencil is its ability to charge directly from the iPad, so you don't need to worry about replacing any sort of battery.

However, there are some times when maybe your iPad doesn't have enough power to charge your Pencil, or for some other reason, you can't or don't want to use your iPad as the charger. In these cases, there's actually another option to charge first-generation Apple Pencils that doesn't require using the iPad at all. This involves using a Lightning adapter, which should be included in the packaging with your Apple Pencil. If not, you can also buy one for quite cheap online. In this article, we'll show you how to charge your Apple Pencil using this method.