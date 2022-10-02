This Ancient Moon Could Answer Two Cosmic Mysteries According To Scientists

Scientists have long stared into the sky and wondered aloud about Saturn's unique visual and physical characteristics. Saturn plays host to 83 moons and an intricate series of rings that are not unique in the universe but unseen in such spectacular fashion around any other planet (Big Think notes two small rings around Neptune) in our solar system (via NASA). Similarly, the tilt of the planet is far greater than it appears it should be, given what we know about the physical makeup of planets and other objects beyond the Earth.

These stunning rings and the bizarre, 27-degree tilt of the planet had long stumped researchers who strive to make sense of phenomena existing in the space beyond our natural world. Recently, scientists have formulated and rigorously tested a new theory that explains both of these Saturn questions. Scientists believe that there once was another moon orbiting Saturn that was roughly the same size as Iapetus, making it potentially the third largest moon orbiting the planet (via Science). At one point, around 160 million years ago, this moon became destabilized and eventually was drawn into a collision course with Saturn's surface. Contact between these two celestial bodies, researchers believe, explains both the awkward tilt of Saturn's axis and the establishment of the spectacular rings that dance around the gas giant's swirling, marbled surface.