Here's What Would Happen If The Moon Collided With The Earth

The lunar object that shines in our night sky is a welcome sight and often provides a picturesque addition to the deep blues and blacks that dominate the space between those tiny, distant stars. The Moon can appear as a blood red splotch up in the sky, or as a faint orb that subtly lights up the view overhead.

But what if the Moon suddenly came crashing down to Earth? Would humanity survive the impact? First of all, the Moon could not change its orbital trajectory without a cataclysmic event that, while unlikely, might instead simply destroy it altogether (for instance, a direct impact from an asteroid or other cosmic body with roughly the same mass). But if the Moon suddenly became sentient, in the same way that an unknown substance termed the protomolecule seemingly animates the asteroid Eros in the TV adaptation's first season of "The Expanse," and opted to collide with the Earth, seismic repercussions would reimagine the Earth's surface and composition.

Te Awamutu Space Centre in New Zealand suggests that a collision between these two objects would destroy the Earth, likely shattering into many pieces while destroying life as we know it. Kurzgesagt, on the other hand, estimates that the physical toll of competitive gravity fields would shred the Moon, instead, forming a ring around the planet in the process, while still likely killing off all terrestrial life.