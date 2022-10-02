This Hidden Android Phone Feature Lets You Share WiFi Without A Password

It's important to note that you can only join Wi-Fi with QR code scanning if your phone runs Android 10 or above. To check your Android version (via Google):

1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll down to About Phone

3. Tap Android Version.

If the menu shows Android 9 or below, you can try Settings, System, and System Update to update your Android to the latest release.

Next, you'll generate the QR code. A second Android device can scan that to join your Wi-Fi. The exact menu labels and layout might vary between phone-makers, but it's more or less the same.

1. Start by connecting to the Wi-Fi network of your choice (if you haven't already).

2. Navigate to Settings, Network and internet, Wi-Fi.

3. Tap the network name you're connected to pull up its preferences.

4. Find the share button (it might have a tiny QR icon).

5. A QR Code will be created for the Wi-Fi password.

Now, grab the second Android device to connect to Wi-Fi using the QR code we just created (via Samsung).

1. Go to Settings, Network and internet, Wi-Fi.

2. Find the scan QR button. Or, go to Add Network and select QR code scan.

3. Point the QR code scanner over the QR code on the host device.

4. Tap Join Network if prompted.