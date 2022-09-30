NASA And SpaceX May Work Together To Extend Hubble Telescope's Life

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) yesterday announced a cooperative effort with Elon Musk's SpaceX and the Polaris Program to study the feasibility of launching the Hubble Space Telescope into a higher orbit alongside a SpaceX vessel.

According to a September 29 NASA press release, the study's goal is not to actually move the telescope, but to understand what possibilities exist for maneuvering and servicing low-orbit space equipment like Hubble. The telescope and SpaceX's vessel, the Dragon, are mere hypotheticals. It will reportedly take up to six months to determine if it would be safe to dock the telescope on the spacecraft, then transport it and release it in another orbit.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Headquarters Science Mission Directorate associate administrator, called the study "an exciting example of the innovative approaches NASA is exploring through private-public partnerships." The research, the agency's release said, was proposed by SpaceX and the Polaris Program and will be conducted at no cost to NASA.

"As our fleet grows, we want to explore a wide range of opportunities to support the most robust, superlative science missions possible," Zurbuchen said.