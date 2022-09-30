Today's Wordle Answer #468 - September 30, 2022 Solution And Hints

Are you struggling with today's Wordle puzzle? We're here to help. Read on for some hints and tips to help you crack the code, or skip down to the second section for the answer (if you don't mind the spoiler).

Today's word isn't an unusual one, and neither is its letter combination. There's only one vowel, "O," as the third letter of the word. The word rhymes with "warn," and it's a noun that describes something contemptible or the object of open dislike or disrespect (via Merriam-Webster). Like yesterday's puzzle answer, the first letter is "S" and the second is "C," plus there are no repeated letters.

If you're an avid gamer, here's a final hint that might set off the lightbulb for you: the solution word is the title of a soon-to-be-released biopunk survival horror adventure video game developed by Ebb Software for Microsoft Windows and Xbox Series X/S.