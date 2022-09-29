Today's Wordle Answer #467 - September 29, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you're struggling with today's Wordle puzzle, you're not alone. It took players an average of four guesses to unravel the mystery, according to WordleBot, and in a game that only allows six attempts, that's definitely a tough one. To help you turn your tiles green in as few tries as possible, here are some hints and tips for today's Wordle puzzle. We'll also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip to that if you don't mind the spoiler.

The word you're looking for describes a kind of injury you get from wet heat, usually hot liquid or steam. For example, you'd [solution word] your tongue if you sip from a hot cup of joe and thereby temporarily disable some of your taste buds. The word has only one vowel, the letter "A" in the third position, and there are no repeating letters. Here's one last hint so we don't give the answer away: the first letter is "S" and the last letter is "D."