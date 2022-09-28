Today's Wordle Answer #466 - September 28, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; it's not exactly in common usage, and the letter combination isn't the most straightforward, either. If you're scratching your head over the puzzle, you're not alone, as WordleBot says it took players an average of 4.1 guesses to crack the code. To help you do it in fewer tries, here are some hints and tips for unraveling the mystery. We'll also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if you prefer. Also, here's yesterday's Wordle answer if you missed it.
The word for today has one vowel ("U") repeated as the first and third letters. There are no other repeated letters, and the word ends with the letter "P." The word is synonymous with supplant, and it means to seize power or authority illegally or by force. Get it now? If you have, bravo! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the next image.
The answer is also synonymous with the word commandeer
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#466 – September 28, 2022) is usurp. The word means to seize and hold something (usually a position of authority) forcefully or illegally. The Biblical story of Jacob and Esau is a great example of what usurping looks like: a sneaky, manipulative power grab. The word usurp has an interesting etymology. According to Merriam-Webster, the word was absorbed into the English language from the Anglo-French word "usorper," which is derived from the Latin verb "usurpare," meaning to take possession of something without a legal claim. Usurpare itself is a combination of two words: usu (a form of "usus," meaning "use") and rapere ("to seize").
Interestingly, there are several other derivatives of the word "rapere" in the English language today, including rapacious (which describes someone who is given to aggressively greedy or covetous), rapine (the violent seizure of another's property), and rapt (the earliest sense of which means to be carried away bodily into heaven). Today's Wordle answer might have started out as an annoying head-scratcher, but it did take us down the path to a fascinating language lesson, so we'll skip the usual starter word analysis and instead go find out how many more words were derived from "rapere."