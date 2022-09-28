Today's Wordle Answer #466 - September 28, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one; it's not exactly in common usage, and the letter combination isn't the most straightforward, either. If you're scratching your head over the puzzle, you're not alone, as WordleBot says it took players an average of 4.1 guesses to crack the code. To help you do it in fewer tries, here are some hints and tips for unraveling the mystery. We'll also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if you prefer. Also, here's yesterday's Wordle answer if you missed it.

The word for today has one vowel ("U") repeated as the first and third letters. There are no other repeated letters, and the word ends with the letter "P." The word is synonymous with supplant, and it means to seize power or authority illegally or by force. Get it now? If you have, bravo! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the next image.