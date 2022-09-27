Today's Wordle Answer #465 - September 27, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot says it took most players four guesses to solve today's puzzle. It took us five, but we want to help you do it in far fewer tries. So, read on for some hints and tips to nudge you towards the solution. We'll also reveal the full answer in the second section, so players who don't mind the spoiler can skip on ahead. Before we begin, here's yesterday's puzzle answer (September 26,2022) if you missed it.

Today's word has only one vowel, an "O," as the second letter. There's a repeated letter, "G," as the second and third letter, and the last letter is Y. The word is an adjective that describes something that is heavy or doughy because it is undercooked, but it could also figuratively describe something that is spiritless or dull (via Merriam-Webster). If you're on to the answer by now, bravo! If you're still unsure and don't mind the spoiler, check out the solution to the puzzle below.