Today's Wordle Answer #464 - September 26, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is an adjective that qualifies something as energetic or quick, though you might be feeling anything but energetic if you can't seem to solve the puzzle quickly enough. Like we always say, a Wordle failure is only six guesses away, so to help you make headway, here are some hints to solve the puzzle today. We'll also do a straightforward reveal of the solution word in the second section (no corny rhymes, we promise) so you can skip on down if you prefer to cut to the chase.

Today's word has only one vowel, an "I," as the third letter. There are no repeated letters, and the word can also double as a verb. The first letter is "B," the last "K," and it also describes something that is marked by much activity (like the tech space when Apple releases a new version of iOS), or that is sharp in tone or manner. If you know the answer by now, well done! But if you're still unsure, there's no need to worry — the solution word is right below the next image.