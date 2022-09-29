Sony Is Bringing Another PlayStation Exclusive To PC Next Month
PlayStation exclusives don't always stay exclusives. In fact, some of them have been steadily making their way to PC, and there's a decent chance we'll be seeing even more PC ports in the future (still no "Bloodborne," though). But somewhat strangely, Sony's latest PC port was leaked a bit early — by Sony itself.
An announcement trailer for a PC port of "Sackboy: A Big Adventure" was apparently published on YouTube ahead of schedule, but rather than either taking the trailer down or setting it to "private," PlayStation Latinoamérica changed its status to "unlisted." If this was a mistake, it looks like the folks at Sony have decided to roll with it, as the official "LittleBigPlanet" Twitter account has confirmed many of the details laid out in the apparently-leaked trailer.
Regardless of whether this was a mistake or a legitimate reveal, the point is that PC gamers are getting another once-exclusive PlayStation game. And while the series is probably best known for its player-created content (which this game lacks), the mod-heavy PC scene could provide its own kind of return to form.
A surprise Big Adventure
"Sackboy: A Big Adventure" is the latest entry in the "LittleBigPlanet" series, and while it is a multiplayer platformer like previous entries in the franchise, there are some differences between this game and the mainline titles. As we already mentioned, one big difference is that "Sackboy: A Big Adventure" doesn't offer a level creator — one of the hallmarks of the "LittleBigPlanet" games.
What the PC edition does have is widescreen 4K support, along with improved visual resolution through Deep Learning Super Sampling using NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. And, of course, since it's on PC now, it can also handle variable refresh rates and framerates up to 60fps — along with faster load times, depending on your hardware.
You won't have to wait for very long if you're excited to take Sackboy out for a stroll on something other than a PS4 or PS5, either. According to the translated trailer info (and later confirmed on Twitter), it'll be out on October 27, 2022 on both the Epic Games Store and Steam for $59.99. Admittedly, that price is a bit of a stretch for a two year old game, but it's brand new to PC, right?