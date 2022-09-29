Sony Is Bringing Another PlayStation Exclusive To PC Next Month

PlayStation exclusives don't always stay exclusives. In fact, some of them have been steadily making their way to PC, and there's a decent chance we'll be seeing even more PC ports in the future (still no "Bloodborne," though). But somewhat strangely, Sony's latest PC port was leaked a bit early — by Sony itself.

An announcement trailer for a PC port of "Sackboy: A Big Adventure" was apparently published on YouTube ahead of schedule, but rather than either taking the trailer down or setting it to "private," PlayStation Latinoamérica changed its status to "unlisted." If this was a mistake, it looks like the folks at Sony have decided to roll with it, as the official "LittleBigPlanet" Twitter account has confirmed many of the details laid out in the apparently-leaked trailer.

Regardless of whether this was a mistake or a legitimate reveal, the point is that PC gamers are getting another once-exclusive PlayStation game. And while the series is probably best known for its player-created content (which this game lacks), the mod-heavy PC scene could provide its own kind of return to form.