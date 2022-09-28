Humans Are No Match For This Sprinting Robot

A new world record for the 100m dash has been set by a little box on legs named "Cassie." This makes Cassie — invented by the Oregon State University College of Engineering and produced by Agility Robotics — the current fastest bipedal robot in the world. As the video for the record-breaking run shows, Cassie is able to maintain balance and speed while trotting along at a comfortable (in as much as a robot can be comfortable) pace from start to finish.

Considering the challenges of teaching a machine to balance itself while in motion, that's no easy task. The team has stated that one of the biggest unexpected challenges was actually just getting Cassie to start from a standing position, then stop in a standing position, without tipping over.

According to OSU, Cassie was originally tested in a 5K run back in 2021, finishing in just over 53 minutes with no tether support and on a single battery charge. This time around, the designers wanted to see just how fast the little robot could go. "The exciting part of this race is the potential," said OSU robotics professor Jonathan Hurst. "Using learned policies for robot control is a very new field, and this 100-meter dash is showing better performance than other control methods."