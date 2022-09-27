The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.

These days, electric vehicles can withstand the same kinds of physical demands that a gasoline or diesel powered car was once required for. Electric vehicles are traveling farther and performing better than ever before and, with states like California introducing legislation to ban sales of new gasoline powered vehicles by 2035, there's going to be an undeniable shift in the way people commute and travel more broadly in the very near future.

These dramatic changes are good for the environment, but they bring with them the potential for a new type of problem that must be accounted for and solved. Specifically, a surge in electric vehicles taking to the roads means a drastic uptick in charging demands and overall electricity use across the consumer and corporate marketplaces alike. Handling this additional charging burden will be crucial to facilitating a relatively seamless transition from combustion engine to electric powered vehicle as the standard mode of transportation.