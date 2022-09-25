Here's How To Pair Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons To Your iPhone On iOS 16

You've been able to pair third-party controllers from Sony and Microsoft with the iPhone and iPad for a number of years now; with the release of iOS 16, you can pair your Joy-Con controllers (and Switch Pro controller!), too. With the inclusion of Joy-Cons, iPhones now support all of the controllers from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo's latest round of gaming consoles, according to Apple. Support for pairing Joy-Cons to an iPad is coming later when iPadOS 16 is made available.

By pairing a controller, you can play games like "NBA 2K," "Call of Duty," and select controller-compatible titles on Apple Arcade without having to use touch screen controls, which can be tricky on small iPhone screens. Joy-Con controllers are a little more complex than PlayStation and Xbox controllers, however, in that each Joy-Con broadcasts its own Bluetooth signal to your iPhone. Fortunately, that doesn't make the setup process any more difficult, though it may take an extra minute or two.