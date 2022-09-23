The Genius Hack For Landing A Drone On Water

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Waterproof drones are big business. Harsh-use cases like nature photography and guidance for rescue operations require a rugged exterior, while novice pilots need tough drones designed to withstand bumps, bruises and inclement weather. Even experienced hobbyists and professional drone pilots can benefit from a model ready to weather a sudden rainstorm or unlucky tumble into deep water.

Unfortunately, dedicated waterproof drones are also big money. While beginner drones can be picked up for a few hundred dollars, a quick Amazon search shows top-level waterproof drone models retailing in the low four figures. That's serious outlay for a professional drone pilot, let alone a hobbyist. Not spending that kind of money risks an even pricier penalty, however. If a pilot loses their drone in the drink and it's not waterproof, they're stuck with either a costly replacement or an even more costly upgrade. It seems like responsible drone pilots are stuck: pay through the nose now, or pay even more later.