Alienware Aurora R15 Picks Up RTX 40 Series Cards Alongside New Gaming Monitor

Dell's Alienware subsidiary is adding a new member to its gaming desktop lineup. Say hello to the Aurora R15, one of the first pre-built desktops on the market to come equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. In addition, this model is also the first to adopt Intel's yet-to-be-announced 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. Alienware hasn't provided the price of its latest gaming desktop, but it will be revealed when the machine hits the shelves this fall season.

Alienware

Coming to the specifications, the base model starts with a 14-core Intel Core i5 (13600K, up to 5.1 GHz turbo frequency) and goes all the way up to the beastly 24-core Intel Core i9 (13900KF, 5.8GHz frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost) processor, mounted on a custom Intel Z790 motherboard. It can be armed with up to 64GB of GDDR5 RAM and a dual-drive storage configuration of 4TB NVMe M. 2 PCI SSD paired to another 2TB SATA unit.

Alienware

Graphics options start at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and climb up to the RTX 40 series GPUs, but you can also customize it with AMD GPUs going all the way up to the flagship Radeon RX 6900XT. The peak power supply capacity has climbed all the way up to 1350W, while the color options are Lunar Black and Dark Side of the Moon. Port selection is quite rich, side venting has improved, a 240mm Cryo-tech liquid cooling option is available, and noise suppression has been enhanced, as well, according to the company.