Alienware Aurora R15 Picks Up RTX 40 Series Cards Alongside New Gaming Monitor
Dell's Alienware subsidiary is adding a new member to its gaming desktop lineup. Say hello to the Aurora R15, one of the first pre-built desktops on the market to come equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. In addition, this model is also the first to adopt Intel's yet-to-be-announced 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. Alienware hasn't provided the price of its latest gaming desktop, but it will be revealed when the machine hits the shelves this fall season.
Coming to the specifications, the base model starts with a 14-core Intel Core i5 (13600K, up to 5.1 GHz turbo frequency) and goes all the way up to the beastly 24-core Intel Core i9 (13900KF, 5.8GHz frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost) processor, mounted on a custom Intel Z790 motherboard. It can be armed with up to 64GB of GDDR5 RAM and a dual-drive storage configuration of 4TB NVMe M. 2 PCI SSD paired to another 2TB SATA unit.
Graphics options start at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and climb up to the RTX 40 series GPUs, but you can also customize it with AMD GPUs going all the way up to the flagship Radeon RX 6900XT. The peak power supply capacity has climbed all the way up to 1350W, while the color options are Lunar Black and Dark Side of the Moon. Port selection is quite rich, side venting has improved, a 240mm Cryo-tech liquid cooling option is available, and noise suppression has been enhanced, as well, according to the company.
Quantum-LED goodness for gaming
In addition to a new desktop, Dell is also introducing a fancy new gaming monitor and a mechanical gaming keyboard, too. The new Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor pairs a 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) monitor to the Quantum Dot-OLED tech, promising higher brightness, better color contrast, deeper blacks, and improved color accuracy. The native refresh rate is 165Hz, and there's also support for 120Hz mode when hooked to consoles with VRR tech. Alienware has also added a new joystick that offers quick access to preset gaming modes like RPG and MOBA.
The latest Alienware offering is thinner than its predecessor and also relies on TUV-certified tech to reduce blue light exposure. Alienware is touting 99.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 0.1ms response time. AMD FreeSync is also part of the package, alongside VESA Adaptive Sync display certification. Notably, Dell is offering three years of warranty coverage for OLED burn-in. The monitor starts at $1,099 and will arrive in the U.S. and Canada this fall.
Dell is also adding Alienware's first TKL mechanical keyboard to its lineup. It features Cherry MX Red switches with double-shot PBT keycaps. Alienware is promising permanent protection against corrosion courtesy of a thick gold layer for the enclosure and 100 million actuations without quality degradation. The model is priced at $130 and goes on sale in the coming weeks.