Today's Wordle Answer #461 - September 23, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle puzzles are fun and challenging, but sometimes, things get knotty and you're left with all of the challenge and none of the fun. If today's puzzle is one of such for you, here are some tips to help nudge you toward the answer and bring the fun back in. We'll also reveal the solution to the puzzle in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.

Today's word, like yesterday's answer, is both a noun and a verb. There's only one vowel ("O") as the third letter of the word, and there are no repeated letters. The word is synonymous with the words praise and honor and is something that many religious people accord to God. We don't want to give too much away for the sake of players who like to get some mental exercise from their Wordle-solving, so we'll only provide one more hint: the first letter is "G."