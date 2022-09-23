Today's Wordle Answer #461 - September 23, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle puzzles are fun and challenging, but sometimes, things get knotty and you're left with all of the challenge and none of the fun. If today's puzzle is one of such for you, here are some tips to help nudge you toward the answer and bring the fun back in. We'll also reveal the solution to the puzzle in the second section, so you can skip on down if you don't mind the spoiler.
Today's word, like yesterday's answer, is both a noun and a verb. There's only one vowel ("O") as the third letter of the word, and there are no repeated letters. The word is synonymous with the words praise and honor and is something that many religious people accord to God. We don't want to give too much away for the sake of players who like to get some mental exercise from their Wordle-solving, so we'll only provide one more hint: the first letter is "G."
The answer rhymes with story
The solution word for today's Wordle puzzle (#461 – September 23, 2022) is glory. The word describes the height of glory or achievement, in one context, which explains the popular phrase "glory days," which is used to refer to a period when someone or something was in their prime. As a verb, you glory in something when you rejoice over or take immense pride in it.
The word glory is from the Old French word "glorie," which means honor or splendor, and is itself from Latin's "gloria," meaning "fame, renown, great praise or honor," according to Etymonline. It took five tries to solve the puzzle today, even though our first guess, clout, already had two correct tiles. But we followed up with the words bloom, plonk, and float before the answer became apparent.
WordleBot says it took the average player 3.8 guesses to figure out the answer, so it's a slow day for us. Still, today was a good day to rebel against the recommended starting words, and we're mildly pleased about that. We'd be more pleased if this article helps you solve the puzzle in far fewer guesses than we did.