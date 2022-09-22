Today's Wordle Answer #460 - September 22, 2022 Solution And Hints
There are about 990 words that start with the letter "S" and end with the letter "T," and today's Wordle answer is one of them. Despite that, you only have six guesses to solve the puzzle or you risk losing your Wordle streak and possibly your bragging rights on social media and among friends, too. Those are pretty high stakes, so to ensure that you win, here are some hints to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you prefer.
Today's word has two consecutive vowels — "A" and "I" — as the second and third letters, respectively. In informal language, the solution word describes a particularly kind or virtuous person, but it originally has roots in a Roman Catholic practice in which someone deemed holy or virtuous is declared heaven-bound after death. If these hints have helped you solve the puzzle, bravo! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the following image.
The answer rhymes with feint
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#460 – September 22, 2022) is saint. It's a noun that describes something as holy or sanctified, but the word can also function as a verb that describes the Roman Catholic act of canonizing someone. Sainthood adds the title Saint before the proper name of the recipient, hence we have Saint Peter, Saint John, Saint Joseph, Saint Francis, and others.
The word saint is from Old French "seinte," which means holy, pious, devout; and from Latin "sanctus," past participle of "sancire," which means holy or consecrated, according to Etymonline. It took four guesses to figure out the answer today, which was a little slow compared to WordleBot's three-try triumph and the daily average of 3.7 tries among players.
Yesterday's Wordle puzzle (and others before it) humbled us into playing by the guidebook, so we went with WordleBot's current recommended Wordle starting word, slate, as our first guess. Then, we tried the words stair and satin before turning all our tiles green. Hopefully, this article becomes the reason why you crush it in fewer tries than us.