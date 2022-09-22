Today's Wordle Answer #460 - September 22, 2022 Solution And Hints

There are about 990 words that start with the letter "S" and end with the letter "T," and today's Wordle answer is one of them. Despite that, you only have six guesses to solve the puzzle or you risk losing your Wordle streak and possibly your bragging rights on social media and among friends, too. Those are pretty high stakes, so to ensure that you win, here are some hints to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle in record time. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you prefer.

Today's word has two consecutive vowels — "A" and "I" — as the second and third letters, respectively. In informal language, the solution word describes a particularly kind or virtuous person, but it originally has roots in a Roman Catholic practice in which someone deemed holy or virtuous is declared heaven-bound after death. If these hints have helped you solve the puzzle, bravo! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the following image.