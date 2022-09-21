Today's Wordle Answer #459 - September 21, 2022 Solution And Hints

If today's Wordle puzzle is proving to be too much of a head-scratcher, here are some hints to help you arrive at the answer in time to preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you don't mind the spoiler.

Today's word is a noun that describes a summary that usually comes at the end of an address or presentation to highlight the main points. It is a short form of a longer word with the same meaning, but it can also function as a verb, in which case it would mean "to give a concise summary."

There are two vowels in today's answer — "E" and "A" — as the second and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the last letter is "P." Okay, that's as much as we'll give away for the sake of players who don't like to be spoon-fed the answer. But if you're still unsure, check out the solution below the following image.