Today's Wordle Answer #459 - September 21, 2022 Solution And Hints
If today's Wordle puzzle is proving to be too much of a head-scratcher, here are some hints to help you arrive at the answer in time to preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you don't mind the spoiler.
Today's word is a noun that describes a summary that usually comes at the end of an address or presentation to highlight the main points. It is a short form of a longer word with the same meaning, but it can also function as a verb, in which case it would mean "to give a concise summary."
There are two vowels in today's answer — "E" and "A" — as the second and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the last letter is "P." Okay, that's as much as we'll give away for the sake of players who don't like to be spoon-fed the answer. But if you're still unsure, check out the solution below the following image.
The answer rhymes with kneecap
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#459 – September 21, 2022) is recap. It's the short form of the word recapitulation, which describes a succinct summary but is itself a mouthful, ironically. In its noun form, the word recap is synonymous with words like synopsis, abstract, or brief. Streaming services are popular for making year-end recaps, a highlight reel of sorts for helping users see all of the content they consumed that year at a glance, such as Spotify Wrapped.
Since recap is a derived word, we looked to the original word to trace its etymology. Recapitulate is from Late Latin's "recapitulatus," which is the past participle of "recapitulare," meaning "to go over the main points of a thing again," or literally "restate by heads or chapters," according to Etymonline.
We solved the puzzle in four tries today, a tad slower than the average 3.7 guesses that WordleBot reported for the day. We chose clout as our first guess, still rebelling against WordleBot's recommendations for the best Wordle starting words, but today (like many others) that rebellion backfired. We had to guess two more words, brace and pacer, before solving the puzzle. In contrast, WordleBot solved the puzzle in only two guesses because its first guess and favorite word, crane, had four out of the five letters needed to solve today's puzzle. We hope you arrive at the answer faster than we did.