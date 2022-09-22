How To Fix The 'Unexpected Error' Message On Netflix

If you're using Netflix on the Chrome browser, and you reload the page and there's still an unexpected error, you'll want to try clearing cached images and files on the browser. Chrome's cache could be interrupting Netflix and causing the error. Thankfully, clearing the cache is quite easy to do, and you can follow these steps (via Netflix):

1. Click on the three dot menu icon in the top right corner.

2. Go to Settings > Advanced, then look for the Privacy section.

3. In this section, go to Clear Browsing Data > Advanced.

4. Go to the Time-Range dropdown and select All Time.

5. Next to Cached Images and Files, select Clear Data.

Now you can go back on Netflix and see if this method worked to clear up the error. You may need to restart Chrome in order for the changes to take effect.