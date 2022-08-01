Why You Should Stop Using Google Chrome To Watch Netflix

If you make a habit of watching Netflix on a laptop or desktop, there's a good chance you use Chrome or Firefox to do so. It turns out, though, that using these browsers to watch content on the streaming service can immensely cut down on the quality of whatever show or movie you're watching. The reason has to do with the way each browser handles digital rights management (DRM), which is the way websites authenticate people who are using a program or service to ensure they're allowed to access it, as well as preventing them from copying the content without permission.

While Chrome and Firefox support software-based DRM, they don't support hardware-based DRM, leaving them vulnerable to screen recording applications. Netflix sees this as potentially harmful to its service, since users may take advantage of the vulnerability to record content and share it on pirating platforms. Because of this, Netflix restricts video streams on Chrome and Firefox to 720p quality even if you're paying for the plan that includes 4K support, as explained by DRM specialist Daniel Kim in a post on Medium.

If you watch Netflix in Chrome or Firefox and only subscribe to the standard definition or high definition plan options, then you don't have much to worry about. However, if you are paying for the Premium plan and have a computer capable of displaying 4K media, you'll want to be able to actually use it to the fullest extent possible, and that may mean changing which browser you use to access the platform.