AGM H5 Pro Review: Is The World's Loudest Phone Tough Enough?

Given its price — which is around $300 if you're not too bothered about the charging stand — the AGM H5 Pro actually boasts some fairly decent specs. Powering the phone is a Helio G85 CPU, which is a mid-range processor designed with gaming in mind. Then you have 8GB RAM, which again is impressive for a lower-mid-range smartphone and finally, you have 128GB Storage (which is unfortunately not expandable in any way). Instead of a spot for a microSD card, this device has an extra SIM card slot — one nano and micro SIM are available at once.

Visually, you have a 6.517-inch HD+ display in 1600 by 720-pixel resolution. With a mid-range phone, you're going to see compromises somewhere and on paper, the display might have been an area where AGM cut costs. Although it is far from the norm, you do get mid-range devices packing OLED displays these days, though you do have to look at what the phone is intended for.

A lot of mid-range phones lack dust and waterproofing, while the H5 Pro has both IP68 and IP69K ratings. Being able to survive under five feet of water for over an hour is probably more important than making movies and photos look pretty if you're designing a phone for the great outdoors. It also weighs about 13 ounces, which is about double the weight of an iPhone 12 Pro.