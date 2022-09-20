Valve Has Another Pleasant Surprise For Steam Deck Enthusiasts

Valve continues its hot streak of delivering good news to excited fans that are eagerly anticipating the delivery of their Steam Deck pre-orders. The company has now announced that production of the handheld gaming console is picking up pace, and thanks to the assembly boost, estimated shipping dates for reserved units are moving forward. First, the batch of Steam Deck consoles that was reserved for pre-orders earmarked for delivery by the end of Q3 has already been shipped.

What that means is Valve now has over a week left to prepare in advance for the shipments that have a window of October-December assigned to them. In fact, Steam has already started handling orders for the Q4 orders in September itself. If you were among the folks lining up to grab the well-received console, you should check the order dashboard on the Steam Store to see if you're among the lucky few souls that are in for an early shipment surprise.

In June 2022 Valve announced that it was going to double the shipment rate of Steam Deck units, but didn't really provide a concrete update to folks with an unfulfilled order in their kitty. Then late in July, the company divulged that it was moving ahead with the shipment window on orders slated for a "Q4 or later" slot and will instead be delivering them in Q3 instead. If you've been following the release trajectory of Steam Deck, the days of an acute supply crunch are apparently over