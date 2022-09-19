The Skills Queen Elizabeth II Learned As A Military Truck Mechanic

Picture a king in medieval times and you may picture an armor-clad man on horseback leading soldiers into battle. That portrayal isn't too far-fetched, and many of Europe's monarchs had historically commanded their armed forces during times of conflict. Some, including Richard the Lionheart and Richard III, even died on the battlefield. But in recent centuries, rulers have tended to take a backseat, leaving command to their generals.

While you may not see King Charles III leading a cavalry charge, Britain's current royal family does still have strong ties to the military. Charles III himself is legally commander in chief, while his siblings and son William hold ceremonial roles in the army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy. Some of Charles' close relatives have also seen active duty. His son Harry took part in two tours of Afghanistan. Long before his reputation was sullied by scandal, the king's brother Andrew served with the Royal Air Force during the Falklands War. His father Philip was part of the navy in World War II, and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also broke a number of military boundaries (via BBC).

The late queen was the first female member of the Royal Family to see active duty, having served in World War II. At the age of 16, the queen was given an honorary military role in the Grenadier Guards, according to The National World War II Museum. She then became a full-time active member of the king's armed forces by joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) at the age of 18 in an attempt to do her bit and help her nation in the war against Germany and its allies.