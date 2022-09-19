The Hidden Feature You Probably Didn't Know Your Nintendo Switch Could Do

The Nintendo Switch is an extremely versatile device with all sorts of hidden tricks that can make using it easier and more enjoyable. Sometimes you can find shortcuts for using the Switch, and one of these is the ability to turn on your TV through the console itself. As well, by enabling this feature, you'll automatically put your Switch into standby mode when you turn the TV off, streamlining the entire gameplay session.

This trick is good to know if you want to have more than one option for turning your TV on, don't have a remote handy, or use your Switch often, as you can just pick up a controller, press the button to wake up the console, and start playing. You can start using this trick by going right into the Switch console's settings, plus it is very easy to turn the feature on or off whenever you want.