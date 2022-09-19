Do EVs Last As Long As Gasoline Cars?

An electric vehicle provides an obvious upside: The cost to run the car is reduced as a result of cutting out gasoline purchases (and the calculation for when an EV becomes truly green puts it at just 19,000 miles). Consumers often grapple with the option to purchase cheap clothing, shoes, electronic devices, and more, weighed against more expensive purchases that may last long enough to justify a heightened price tag. The Conversation studied consumer habits as they relate to product lifespan knowledge and concluded that buyers, on average, will try to work out a quasi-cost per application themselves and gravitate toward products that last longer when this information is available.

This same calculation circulates through the automotive marketplace. Customers want to bring in the best purchasing power possible when shelling out a pile of cash. Questions over the expected length of performance remain a core component of a decision to purchase an EV or not.

Unfortunately, this question doesn't have a simple answer. In total anticipated road mileage, a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle will likely outperform an EV before requiring important part replacements, like new tires for instance, according to Forbes. However, there are many other factors that bring this conversation into focus. In the end, EVs actually perform very well when stacked up against the competition.