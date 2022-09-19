This iPhone 14 Pro Camera Glitch Is Seriously Worrying

While Apple's September launch event went without a hitch, the launch process of the iPhone 14 doesn't seem to be going exactly as Apple envisioned. Problems began even before the iPhone 14 started reaching consumers' hands, with some iPhones suffering from a peculiar activation bug. The issue manifested in multiple ways. While some iPhones could not complete the activation process while on others the botched activation resulted in apps like iMessage and FaceTime not working correctly. Thankfully, Apple's latest software update has largely fixed this issue.

With a large number of users getting their hands on their iPhones, many of them have started noticing another worrying bug. Popular social media apps — including the likes of Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram — seem to be having trouble working with the new camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro. Apart from being unable to use the camera to take pictures using these apps, users have also reported that the issue has resulted in the camera mechanism beginning to shake uncontrollably and even making rattling noises.

While Apple or the app makers are yet to respond to this issue officially, initial impressions are that these apps seem to be affecting the iPhone 14 Pro's optical image stabilization mechanism.