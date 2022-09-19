This iPhone 14 Pro Camera Glitch Is Seriously Worrying
While Apple's September launch event went without a hitch, the launch process of the iPhone 14 doesn't seem to be going exactly as Apple envisioned. Problems began even before the iPhone 14 started reaching consumers' hands, with some iPhones suffering from a peculiar activation bug. The issue manifested in multiple ways. While some iPhones could not complete the activation process while on others the botched activation resulted in apps like iMessage and FaceTime not working correctly. Thankfully, Apple's latest software update has largely fixed this issue.
With a large number of users getting their hands on their iPhones, many of them have started noticing another worrying bug. Popular social media apps — including the likes of Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram — seem to be having trouble working with the new camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro. Apart from being unable to use the camera to take pictures using these apps, users have also reported that the issue has resulted in the camera mechanism beginning to shake uncontrollably and even making rattling noises.
While Apple or the app makers are yet to respond to this issue officially, initial impressions are that these apps seem to be affecting the iPhone 14 Pro's optical image stabilization mechanism.
No fix in sight for now
According to 9to5Mac, almost all camera shaking issues are reported from Apple's iPhone 14 Pro model. Additionally, the problem only seems to happen when the camera is used by a handful of third-party apps. People discussing the issue on Reddit have confirmed that the issue happens with at least three popular social media apps — including Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. Interestingly, these users could not reproduce the same issue when they used the iPhone 14 Pro's default camera app to capture images or videos. People have also begun posting videos of the camera shake bug in action.
So uh, weâ€™re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF
— Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022
As evident from the video above, these apps seem to be causing the iOS motors housed inside the camera module to go into overdrive and shake uncontrollably. Given the large number of people responding to the camera shake issue, it seems it is widespread as well — although it is unclear at this stage how many people could be potentially affected by this problem.
What is interesting about this bug is that it seems to be happening on social media apps from different developers. While Apple has yet to make an official statement about this issue, it would be interesting to see where the fix comes from. There is a good chance that all developers of all these apps will need to roll out individual software updates to patch this somewhat quirky bug.