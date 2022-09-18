Biden's Crypto Clampdown Puts Digital Assets On Notice

The U.S. government hasn't been a fan of the crypto industry, owing to all the volatility that has evaporated over $1 trillion so far, plus the risks of scams and criminal activities that come with it. After years of intense lobbying and concerns relayed by agencies, the White House has finally released a detailed framework that aims to dictate the future of digital assets in every possible way.

The focus is on responsible development of digital assets, promoting private sector research, and fostering inter-agency collaboration across the board. The key objectives, according to the administration, are "consumer and investor protection; promoting financial stability; countering illicit finance; U.S. leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; financial inclusion; and responsible innovation."

One of the most notable aspects of the White House framework notes that President Joe Biden is considering asking Congress to amend the bank Secrecy Act and other related laws to bring digital assets into the fold. This would cover cryptocurrencies as well as NFTs, in particular. Congress might also discuss whether penalties related to unlicensed money transfer should be hiked to the same level as rules covering other money laundering-related acts.