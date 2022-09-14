Today's Wordle Answer #452 - September 14, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot needed four tries to solve today's Wordle puzzle, most players needed an average of 3.3, and we only needed three. We would love for you to solve it in even fewer tries, so here are some hints and nudges to help you do just that. Before we start, here's yesterday's Wordle answer if you missed it.

Today's word is a herb used for flavoring or seasoning, but it also has medicinal and ornamental uses. You'd find it in your kitchen, but it's also a great addition to skincare. The word itself is of common usage, but the letter combination isn't — there's only one vowel ("E") as the last letter of the word. As you'd probably guess, there's a "Y" in there somewhere, but we won't spell out which position exactly, for the sake of players who prefer to work for their win.

One last hint before we reveal the answer: the first letter of the word is "T" and it rhymes with the word dime. If you got the answer already, well done! If you're still unsure, we reveal the answer below the next image.