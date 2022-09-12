Today's Wordle Answer #451 - September 13, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today is the beginning of the work week, and today's Wordle answer is the beginning of anything. If you're struggling to solve the puzzle, though, it might be an unpleasant beginning of the week in Wordle, and we don't want that for you. Here are some hints and tips to help you crack the code, and for players who would rather not do mental gymnastics, we reveal the full answer in the second section. Before we begin, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.

The word you're looking for has only one vowel ("A"), but it is repeated as the first and last letter. The solution word is both a noun and an adjective, and in the programming world, it is usually used to describe the first version of a product that is being developed and tested, as explained by Merriam-Webster. The answer also describes a person or animal who is very socially dominant. Got it? Well done if you have! If you're still unsure, check out the answer in the next section.