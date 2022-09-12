Today's Wordle Answer #451 - September 13, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today is the beginning of the work week, and today's Wordle answer is the beginning of anything. If you're struggling to solve the puzzle, though, it might be an unpleasant beginning of the week in Wordle, and we don't want that for you. Here are some hints and tips to help you crack the code, and for players who would rather not do mental gymnastics, we reveal the full answer in the second section. Before we begin, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.
The word you're looking for has only one vowel ("A"), but it is repeated as the first and last letter. The solution word is both a noun and an adjective, and in the programming world, it is usually used to describe the first version of a product that is being developed and tested, as explained by Merriam-Webster. The answer also describes a person or animal who is very socially dominant. Got it? Well done if you have! If you're still unsure, check out the answer in the next section.
The answer is the first letter of the Greek alphabet
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#451 – September 13, 2022) is alpha. Apart from the definitions we've provided above, it also describes the "closest in the structure of an organic molecule to a particular group or atom," according to Merriam-Webster. For those who are particularly curious, the word alpha is from Latin and Greek "alpha," and from Hebrew or Phoenician "aleph," all being the first letter of the respective alphabets.
WordleBot said it took most players an average of 4.3 tries to figure out the solution word today, but we solved it a little quicker: in four tries, the same as WordleBot. We used the word "slive" as an unusual but strategic starting guess, then tried the words clamp and plaza before figuring out alpha, which is a tad ironic because the word means first, but we guessed it last. Here's a cool thing we hope this article can help you do: solve the puzzle in one try, so you can brag to your friends about being the alpha in the group!