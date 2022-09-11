Today's Wordle Answer #450 - September 12, 2022 Solution And Hints

It took most players 4.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle, and even WordleBot needed four tries to crack the code. But we had a lucky strike to start the week and solved the puzzle in three tries. To help you do the same, here are some hints and tips for solving today's Wordle puzzle. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution in the second section, so you can cut to the chase if you prefer. Here's yesterday's answer (Wordle #449 – September 11, 2022) if you missed it.

Today's word has an unusual letter combination, hence the difficulty. It's both a noun and a verb, and it is the informal term used for referring to hard liquor, or the act of drinking such in excess, according to Merriam-Webster. There are two vowels in this word: "O" and "E," with the former repeated consecutively as the second and third letters of the word. Got it? If you've solved the mystery, well done! If you're still scratching your head, check out the answer right below the next image.