Today's Wordle Answer #450 - September 12, 2022 Solution And Hints
It took most players 4.7 guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle, and even WordleBot needed four tries to crack the code. But we had a lucky strike to start the week and solved the puzzle in three tries. To help you do the same, here are some hints and tips for solving today's Wordle puzzle. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution in the second section, so you can cut to the chase if you prefer. Here's yesterday's answer (Wordle #449 – September 11, 2022) if you missed it.
Today's word has an unusual letter combination, hence the difficulty. It's both a noun and a verb, and it is the informal term used for referring to hard liquor, or the act of drinking such in excess, according to Merriam-Webster. There are two vowels in this word: "O" and "E," with the former repeated consecutively as the second and third letters of the word. Got it? If you've solved the mystery, well done! If you're still scratching your head, check out the answer right below the next image.
The solution is synonymous with the word drink
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#450 – September 12, 2022) is booze. We've supplied the definition in the section above, but you'll also find the word in terms like "booze cruise," which refers to a recreational boat trip where guests drink alcoholic beverages. A booze cruise could also describe a boat trip to a location where passengers can purchase alcohol inexpensively, as a result of lower taxes or no taxes (via Merriam-Webster).
The word booze has roots in the Middle Dutch word "buse," which means a drinking vessel, but is also a verb "busen," meaning to drink heavily; it's also related to Middle High German's "bus," meaning to be inflated or engorged (via Etymonline). Today, we chose clout as our Wordle starting word — it was both a lucky guess and a solid, strategic choice, said WordleBot. We tried the word shore next, and the answer became apparent on the third try. We hope you crush it in fewer tries!