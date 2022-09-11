Today's Wordle Answer #449 - September 11, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is both an unusual word and has a strange letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players 4.2 guesses to figure it out. It took us four, and we want you to solve the puzzle in even fewer tries. So, here are some hints and tips to help you do just that, but if you'd rather not do the mental exertion, we also reveal the full solution in the second section. Also, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.

Today's word is the second largest bone in the body after the femur and the main bone of the lower leg. There are two vowels in this word: A and I, the latter being repeated as the second and fourth letters. We'll reveal the answer in the next section, but here are a few more hints for players who don't want to feel like they were spoon-fed the solution. The first letter is T, and the word rhymes with Libya. Got it?