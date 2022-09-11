Today's Wordle Answer #449 - September 11, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is both an unusual word and has a strange letter combination. WordleBot says it took most players 4.2 guesses to figure it out. It took us four, and we want you to solve the puzzle in even fewer tries. So, here are some hints and tips to help you do just that, but if you'd rather not do the mental exertion, we also reveal the full solution in the second section. Also, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.
Today's word is the second largest bone in the body after the femur and the main bone of the lower leg. There are two vowels in this word: A and I, the latter being repeated as the second and fourth letters. We'll reveal the answer in the next section, but here are a few more hints for players who don't want to feel like they were spoon-fed the solution. The first letter is T, and the word rhymes with Libya. Got it?
The answer is the shin
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#449 – September 11, 2022) is tibia. In human anatomy, that's the word for the "inner and usually larger of the two bones of the vertebrate hind or lower limb between the knee and ankle" (via Merriam-Webster). In insects, the tibia refers to the fourth joint of the leg between the femur and tarsus.
The word tibia is of Latin origin, and fun fact, it is the Latin word for tubular musical instruments like the organ pipe or the flute. We solved the puzzle in four tries today — a little faster than the average player. We chose one of the WordleBot's recommended starting words, crane, as our first guess. It didn't yield much, but after following up with the words flout and trial, we unraveled the mystery on our fourth try. Not a bad way to wrap up the week in Wordle.