Today's Wordle Answer #448 - September 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot says it took most players four guesses to solve today's Wordle puzzle. That's more than a tad difficult, so today we're running down some hints to help you crack the code and preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second half of this article, so if you want to cut to the chase, you can skip on down. If you didn't end up finding yesterday's Wordle solution, we've got that ready for you too.

Today's word solution is a daunting height to attain, literally. It's an adjective that qualifies something as "rising to a great height" (via Merriam-Webster). If something or someone is impressively high or elevated in rank or status, it is or they are [the solution word]. Quite often you'll find that this word appears in a sentence before the word "ideals" or "position."

The word has only one vowel, O, as the third letter, and there are no repeated letters. The first letter is L and the last Y. if these hints have helped you figure out the solution, well done, you! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the next image.