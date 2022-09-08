Today's Wordle Answer #447 - September 9, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you're struggling with solving today's Wordle puzzle, we're here with some hints and nudges to help you unravel the solution. And if you prefer to cut to the chase and see the answer upfront, we reveal that in the second section.
Today's word is a literary or musical term that refers to a recurring or pervading idea or melody, respectively. More generally, the word describes the central subject or topic of a narrative. It also refers to a "specific and distinctive quality, characteristic, or concern," according to Merriam-Webster.
There's only one vowel in this word — the letter "E" — but it makes an appearance twice as the third and fifth letters, respectively. There are no other repeated letters, and the first letter is "T." If these hints have helped you solve the puzzle, well done! We'll reveal the solution in the following section, so you might want to cease scrolling if you don't want the spoiler.
The solution rhymes with scream
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#447 – September 9, 2022) is theme. You'll find the word in phrases like theme park, theme party, and theme song, in which contexts it qualifies the other word as having a unifying idea. The word theme has roots in Latin's "thema," meaning proposition, itself from the Old French word "tithenai," which means to place or set down. It took us three guesses to figure out the solution today, much better than our attempt at solving yesterday's puzzle.
We used the word suite as our first guess since it's vowel-heavy and those are great Wordle starter words. We then followed up with the word trade, which was a lucky guess that turned two tiles green and supplied enough info to guess correctly on the third try. WordleBot said it would have solved the puzzle in three tries as well, which was very pleasing news. We'd be even more pleased if you solve the puzzle in fewer tries.