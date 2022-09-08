Today's Wordle Answer #447 - September 9, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you're struggling with solving today's Wordle puzzle, we're here with some hints and nudges to help you unravel the solution. And if you prefer to cut to the chase and see the answer upfront, we reveal that in the second section.

Today's word is a literary or musical term that refers to a recurring or pervading idea or melody, respectively. More generally, the word describes the central subject or topic of a narrative. It also refers to a "specific and distinctive quality, characteristic, or concern," according to Merriam-Webster.

There's only one vowel in this word — the letter "E" — but it makes an appearance twice as the third and fifth letters, respectively. There are no other repeated letters, and the first letter is "T." If these hints have helped you solve the puzzle, well done! We'll reveal the solution in the following section, so you might want to cease scrolling if you don't want the spoiler.