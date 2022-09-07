Today's Wordle Answer #446 - September 8, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is quite a versatile word. It can function as a noun and a verb, and is frequently used in academic, biological, and social contexts. It's a pretty common word, but WordleBot says it took most players 4.3 attempts to figure it out, so it's definitely not an easy one to guess.

But we want you to keep that streak going, so here are some pointers and nudges to help you solve the puzzle in record time. We'll also reveal the solution in the second section, so you can skip to that if you don't mind the spoiler. Also, here's yesterday's answer if you missed it.

The word you're looking for has one vowel, A, as the third letter. It ends with the letter S, but it is not a plural. In fact, that S is repeated as the fourth letter of the word, which defines a group or set sharing similar attributes. The word could also describe something or someone of high quality, and it could also mean social ranking, especially high social ranking. Get it? If you're still unsure, check out the solution below the next heading.