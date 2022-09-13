ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable Laptop Promises Nearly A Full Day Of Battery Life

Asus has introduced a new Surface-like detachable computer called the ExpertBook B3 Detachable that may go down as arguably the most interesting Windows-powered device of the year. This is a Windows on ARM machine that focuses more on versatility and durability than raw firepower. It offers a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1200) touch-sensitive display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a modest 320 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, the tablet has its own garage to house the stylus (MPP 2.0 standard) ensuring that users won't misplace it.

The bezels are rather thick, but the kickstand allows the device to be propped up in both landscape and vertical orientations. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera for handling video calls, but interestingly, there's a beefier 13-megapixel camera at the back. Unfortunately, the port situation is rather bleak, as the ExpertBook B3 Detachable only features a single USB-C port for charging and file transfer, sitting alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus has, however, paid extra attention to the build. The company claims that its latest machine offers military-grade durability courtesy of an MIL-STD 810H-certified build. Moreover, the device is touted to be spill-resistant, while the supplied stand cover is said to actively keep stains and smudges at bay. The detachable keyboard gets an anti-bacterial coating, while the display is covered by a blue-light filtering layer to reduce the strain on eyes.