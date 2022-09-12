Roku Unveils 2022 Express And Wireless Bass Companion For Streambar
Roku is adding a couple of new devices to its portfolio and is also announcing the Roku OS 11.5 software update that brings improved voice search and ease of content discovery. First in line is the latest iteration of the Roku Express streaming device, which is going to hit the shelves as the most affordable streaming stick in the company's lineup. The design remains identical to that of the previous-generation Roku Express and it will go toe-to-toe with Amazon's own dirt-cheap Fire TV Stick, which is currently priced at $29.99 for the 4K version and $19.99 for the Lite model.
In terms of upgrades, Roku has added dual-band Wi-Fi support to the Express refresh, promising faster connectivity. Roku also claims that it has bumped up the storage capacity, but the official press release doesn't specify exactly how much storage space has been added this time around. With the 2022 Roku Express, the company is selling the promise of a "fast, seamless HD streaming service" married to an ecosystem of free and premium entertainment libraries consisting of films, TV shows, and even Live TV channels.
Roku also appears to have done some work on the software side of things and notes that the setup process is now more convenient and follows in the footsteps of a plug-and-play approach. The Roku Express streaming device is already up for pre-orders from the company's official website, Walmart, and Amazon carrying an unchanged price tag of $29.99 a pop. The device is expected to start shipping in mid-October and will be available from brick-and-mortar shops from October 16 onward.
More bass, cleaner software
In addition to a streaming device, Roku is also adding an audio product to the family. Say hello to the Roku Wireless Bass, which is going to take the reins from Roku's Wireless Subwoofer. The latest Roku offering has a blocky design reminiscent of the Xbox Series X. Setting it up is quite convenient, according to the company, as it can be hooked up to the same connection lane as existing Roku audio products like the Roku Wireless Speaker or Wireless Soundbar.
Pairing happens wirelessly, just in case you were wary of the cable life hassles. Touted to be an "easy and affordable upgrade for Roku audio users," the Wireless Bass subwoofer can either be purchased as a standalone product or in the form of a bundle alongside the Roku Streambar. Promising "deep, dynamic bass for a theater-like experience," the company says the Roku Wireless Bass can be placed anywhere within a range of 30 feet to blast sound waves from its drivers. The product is now available for pre-order at $129.99 from Roku's online storefront and Amazon and will be widely available starting on November 7; the bundle is priced at $249.99.
As for the Roku OS 11.5 software update, it introduces cloud-synced "Save List" and "Continue Watching" slots under the What to Watch dashboard. There's also a new Bluetooth Private Listening feature that is only compatible with select Roku devices; it lets users pair their wireless audio gear directly to the Roku Streambar, as well as the Roku Ultra. The company says its customers can expect the software update to roll out over the coming months.