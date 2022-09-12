Roku Unveils 2022 Express And Wireless Bass Companion For Streambar

Roku is adding a couple of new devices to its portfolio and is also announcing the Roku OS 11.5 software update that brings improved voice search and ease of content discovery. First in line is the latest iteration of the Roku Express streaming device, which is going to hit the shelves as the most affordable streaming stick in the company's lineup. The design remains identical to that of the previous-generation Roku Express and it will go toe-to-toe with Amazon's own dirt-cheap Fire TV Stick, which is currently priced at $29.99 for the 4K version and $19.99 for the Lite model.

In terms of upgrades, Roku has added dual-band Wi-Fi support to the Express refresh, promising faster connectivity. Roku also claims that it has bumped up the storage capacity, but the official press release doesn't specify exactly how much storage space has been added this time around. With the 2022 Roku Express, the company is selling the promise of a "fast, seamless HD streaming service" married to an ecosystem of free and premium entertainment libraries consisting of films, TV shows, and even Live TV channels.

Roku

Roku also appears to have done some work on the software side of things and notes that the setup process is now more convenient and follows in the footsteps of a plug-and-play approach. The Roku Express streaming device is already up for pre-orders from the company's official website, Walmart, and Amazon carrying an unchanged price tag of $29.99 a pop. The device is expected to start shipping in mid-October and will be available from brick-and-mortar shops from October 16 onward.