iPhone 14 Pre-Orders Open Today: Everything You Need To Know
Two days after Apple announced a bunch of products at its September 7 event, the entire lineup of iPhone 14 devices is now up for pre-order in select countries worldwide. The countries where customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 range include the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, India, the UAE, the U.K., and Spain.
Apple has confirmed that shipments for three models — the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and the 14 Pro Max — will begin on September 16. Those pre-ordering the iPhone 14 Plus will need to wait quite a bit longer, with Apple confirming that shipments for this iPhone 14 variant will only begin from October 7.
Interestingly, the pre-order window for the iPhone 14 lineup opened simultaneously worldwide at 12 noon UTC — which translates to 8 AM in New York, 1 PM in the UK, 5:30 PM in India, and 8 PM in China. People living in 22 other countries will need to wait until September 23 for the pre-order window to open — with shipments likely to begin in those countries starting September 30, 2022.
How to pre-order the iPhone 14 in the U.S.
In order to pre-order an iPhone 14, users need to visit Apple's online store, choose their model, and click the buy button. Apple's website also allows consumers to trade in their older phones for credit toward an iPhone 14. Additionally, those opting to choose a carrier before checking out are eligible for a $30 connectivity discount — included in the final price of the device.
The pricing for the base model of the iPhone 14 — with 128GB of internal storage — starts at $799, and the device is available in five color options: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red. The iPhone 14 is available in two other storage options, including 256GB ($899) and 512GB ($1129). Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 and comes in the same five color options as its smaller sibling. The storage capacity options for the iPhone 14 Plus are 128GB ($899), 256GB ($999), and 512GB ($1199).
Apart from being offered in four color options; Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black, the iPhone 14 Pro also gets a 1TB variant priced at $1499 — in addition to the 128GB ($999), 256GB ($1099), and 512GB ($1299) variants. The flagship variant of the iPhone — the iPhone 14 Pro Max — gets the same four color options as the 14 Pro with the same four storage variants; 128GB ($1099), 256GB ($1199), 512GB ($1399), and 1TB ($1599).