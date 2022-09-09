iPhone 14 Pre-Orders Open Today: Everything You Need To Know

Two days after Apple announced a bunch of products at its September 7 event, the entire lineup of iPhone 14 devices is now up for pre-order in select countries worldwide. The countries where customers can pre-order the iPhone 14 range include the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, India, the UAE, the U.K., and Spain.

Apple has confirmed that shipments for three models — the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and the 14 Pro Max — will begin on September 16. Those pre-ordering the iPhone 14 Plus will need to wait quite a bit longer, with Apple confirming that shipments for this iPhone 14 variant will only begin from October 7.

Interestingly, the pre-order window for the iPhone 14 lineup opened simultaneously worldwide at 12 noon UTC — which translates to 8 AM in New York, 1 PM in the UK, 5:30 PM in India, and 8 PM in China. People living in 22 other countries will need to wait until September 23 for the pre-order window to open — with shipments likely to begin in those countries starting September 30, 2022.