The Coolest Features Of The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming notebook brings a gaming fad back with promising results, but that's just one of its many cool features. Research in 2010 predicted the potential of computers with stereoscopic 3D — a feature that displays depth in objects without the need for 3D glasses — and how the technology will proliferate in up to 75 million PCs by 2014. However, that feature never really went mainstream in gaming hardware, aside from a few notable exceptions like the Nintendo 3DS. Taiwanese tech giant Acer, on the other hand, is working on getting stereoscopic 3D gaming back on track with its next-generation SpatialLabs Edition notebook.

This isn't Acer's first foray into the world of 3D laptops, as it first teased a prototype of its ConceptD notebook in 2021. That showcased how a stereoscopic 3D laptop aimed toward artists and designers could function in practical scenarios. The company explained how displaying image depth can aid in designing models accurately by allowing users to see how their design is projected in real space without the need for additional peripherals such as 3D glasses or other AR or VR headsets. Now, the SpatialLabs Edition of Acer's Helios 300 laptop hopes to achieve something similar, albeit with a bigger emphasis on gaming. Here's the kicker, though: Stereoscopic 3D is just one of the many Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition features that are worth looking out for.