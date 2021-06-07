ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G launches globally

Unlike Huawei, ZTE seems to be back on its feet and is even doing just fine, at least in the smartphone market. Not only is it able to sell its smartphones in the US, it even has access to components and software that Huawei can’t even touch. Proof of that is the new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G, a mouthful of a flagship that just launched globally, including in the US, with high-end specs that surprisingly don’t ask much when it comes to price.

The specs sheet for ZTE’s latest flagship looks almost typical at first glance. The Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of 12GB of RAM is what you’d expect from high-end phones these days while the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen boasts of a 144Hz refresh rate despite a slightly lower FHD+ resolution. Unlike the Axon 20 5G before it, however, it opts for a more traditional punch-hole cutout.

What makes the Axon 30 Ultra 5G stand out, however, are three of the four cameras on its back. On paper, having three 64MP cameras, one of which is a Sony IMX686, sounds pretty impressive. Those three cover portrait, wide-angle, and ultra-wide-angle shots while a separate 8MP camera with a periscope-style lens handles 5x zoom shots.

That said, the phone does sound almost normal in all other aspects, especially as we have yet to see the Axon 30 Ultra 5G in real-world tests. What makes it unique from other flagships this year is the price tag it carries. At least when it comes to US dollars, ZTE is selling it for $749 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is now available for purchase around the world directly from the company’s online store. It comes with ZTE’s own MyOS 11 based on Android 11 and, presumably, with Google Play apps and services pre-installed in international markets.