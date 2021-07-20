ZTE Axon 30 5G launch date and design officially revealed

While many will be looking forward to what Samsung will reveal next month, ZTE is calling attention to what has prepared for next week first. Foldable and flexible displays have been one of the big dreams of smartphone makers, and another “impossible dream” is returning to the spotlight in just a few days. The ZTE Axon 30 5G is just around the corner, and the company just revealed key details, including the phone’s unusual design.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G’s headlining feature will be its under-display camera or UDC, the second of its kind. ZTE has so far remained silent on the improvements it made to address the flaws of its first UDC. Those teasers might still come in the days ahead, closer to the phone’s debut.

ZTE, however, is just revealed what the phone would look like, and it seems to be trying to be Huawei to the punch. Just like the Huawei P50, the Axon 30 5G will sport four cameras grouped into two and enclosed in circles. Unlike Huawei’s design, however, ZTE has opted for a traditional rectangular bump that sharply contrasts with those circles.

That makes for a rather odd design that might not appeal to some people. Those might be willing to ignore that quirk if the cameras are good. ZTE hasn’t exactly been known for its camera performance, so the Axon 30 5G’s success will really hinge on that under-display camera.

ZTE’s teaser reveals that the Axon 30 5G will be announced on July 27. Specs for the phone remain unknown, but an alleged TENAA entry gives it a Snapdragon 870, not a Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Pretty much on par with any high-end flagship this year, making the gamble even riskier for that lone UDC highlight.