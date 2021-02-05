YouTube will make it easy to watch Super Bowl ads without the game

If you’re one of the people who don’t enjoy watching football but watch the Super Bowl for its advertisements, YouTube will make things a bit easier for you this upcoming weekend. Google has detailed some features it has for football fans, including its YouTube AdBlitz plan that’ll offer up many of the big game’s ads.

Every year, YouTube hosts an AdBlitz showcase that provides direct access to many of the Big Game advertisements you’d see during the Super Bowl. This year is no exception, with Google saying that fans can expect its YouTube AdBlitz channel to be ‘a one-stop-shop’ for Super Bowl LV ads, including extended cuts and more.

It may seem strange to seek out commercials, but watching the advertisements is part of the Super Bowl tradition — companies generally go to great lengths to provide something interesting for viewers, the most notable in recent history being Tide’s unique series of Big Game commercials.

The YouTube AdBlitz will be home to ‘ads, teasers, extended cuts and more’ from the big game, according to Google. Views on the assembled ads will be tallied and the most-viewed videos will be announced on February 15 — though, Google notes, such an honor is for ‘bragging rights’ only.

The channel already contains some playlists with pre-game advertisements and ad teasers, including ones from Old Spice, Amazon, Budweiser, and more. Super Bowl LV will take place on February 7 with kickoff at 6:30PM ET. CBS will be broadcasting the game this year, which means you’ll be able to watch it through CBS All Access and the CBS Sports app/website.