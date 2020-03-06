YouTube TV’s new sports deal covers only some regional networks

Following the extension it received late last month, YouTube TV has penned an official agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group over the sports networks it owns. The new deal is bittersweet; while some regional sports networks will remain, others won’t be sticking around, meaning some customers will lose out on the content they want.

Under the new deal, YouTube TV will be able to offer its customers 19 of the 21 FOX Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), which includes Fox Sports for Midwest, Florida, Ohio, North, Arizona, Southwest, Southeast, South, San Diego, and Sun. As well, the service can also carry SportsTime Ohio.

As of today, YouTube TV can no longer offer Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. As well, the service no longer has YES Network. These lost options are still available on some other services like Hulu Live TV, however, for customers who want them.

The outcome is better than losing all of the channels, something that would have originally happened in late February. The blackout was avoided when Sinclair agreed to give YouTube TV an extension to continue offering the networks while the two companies continued to work on a new agreement.

Sinclair SVP David Gibber said: