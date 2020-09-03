YouTube TV just made some important changes for football fans

Though fans were concerned that it may not happen this year due to the pandemic, the National Football League (NFL) is gearing up to launch its next football season later this month, giving fans the ability to watch the content from the safety of their homes. Here to make that easier is YouTube TV, an over-the-top live television streaming service that just made some major changes to its football offerings.

In an announcement on Thursday, YouTube revealed that its YouTube TV OTT service now offers NFL Network as part of its base package, meaning subscribers won’t need to pay extra to get access to this content. The change comes just ahead of NFL season, making YouTube TV a bit more appealing among an increasingly crowded list of competitors.

NFL Network will provide extensive coverage of the National Football League when the new season kicks off on September 10, including access to shows like ‘Good Morning Football’ and ‘NFL GameDay Morning.’ As well, the network offers live coverage of major events like the NFL Draft and Super Bowl.

In addition to this new change to the service’s base package, YouTube TV has a new add-on sports package for football fans that includes NFL RedZone. Called Sports Plus, this new add-on costs $10.99/month and includes access to other networks, as well, including FOX Soccer Plus, GoITV, FOX College Sports, TVG, Motorsports Network, and more.

Key to the package for most subscribers is NFL RedZone, however, which offers access to every regular season Sunday afternoon game starting September 13, as well as extensive coverage. Likewise, the YouTube TV app has been updated to present users with current game scores, stats, and even the ability to hide game-spoiling content until you have time to watch the game yourself.