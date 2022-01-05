You’re either going to love or hate this new CyberPowerPC case

CyberPowerPC has just announced that it will soon release a new desktop PC chassis, dubbed the Kinetic Series Case. Calling the chassis unusual would not be giving it enough credit. CyberPowerPC certainly made a bold move when designing this case, and this applies to both the cooling architecture and the looks of the chassis.

The upcoming Kinetic chassis is definitely not your typical gaming PC case. All-white builds are already a thing, but CyberPowerPC mixes pure white with a metallic, rusty gold shade at the front of the case. While on the side, the chassis sports the usual transparent panel that shows off all the components, the front of the case is something else entirely.

Inspired by kinetic architecture, the Kinetic chassis features a whole lot of triangular shapes that together build a unified structure. Whether it’s aesthetically pleasing or not falls to personal preference, but it’s hard to deny that this is a case you’re either going to like or hate — it’s hard to stay ambivalent when faced with such a unique design.

A closer look at the case brings one question to mind: Will it be a hit, or did CyberPowerPC take a gamble on something that won’t appeal to its user base? Before making a verdict, take a look at the way the chassis works to keep the temperatures at bay.

Innovative, but risky design

The new CyberPowerPC Kinetic Chassis wasn’t made just to serve as eye candy to fans of unusual PC builds: The company designed it to optimize airflow. According to Nam Hoang, the creative director at CyberPowerPC, “The Kinetic Series is not about maximum airflow, but intelligent airflow.” He also said that the company modeled the case after modern satellites that expand and collapse.

The front of the case consists of 18 individual vents that can open and close depending on the current needs of the PC housed inside. According to CyberPowerPC, the vents adjust based on every single degree of temperature change, going from fully closed to fully open and anywhere in between as required.

When the temperatures of the PC are low, the vents expand to reduce dust intake and noise output. However, when the components inside heat up and additional airflow is required, the Kinetic case opens up the vents and keeps them that way until everything is back to normal. The logic behind the architecture definitely checks out, and when fully open, the case may provide more airflow than the typical gaming PC chassis does. However, with 18 individual parts, it also has more potential points of failure than a regular case, which may turn out to be rather risky.

While the design may be controversial, CyberPowerPC is breaking the unspoken norms with the Kinetic Chassis, and that’s never a bad thing. The manufacturer is yet to announce the pricing or the exact release date of this off-the-wall chassis.