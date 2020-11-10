Your Xbox Series X preorder from Amazon may be delayed

After a lot of build up, today is the day that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S arrive. Both next-gen Xbox models and the PlayStation 5 have been very difficult to get, with preorders selling out quickly and not much in the way of extra stock to go around. As it turns out, even if you managed to preorder an Xbox Series X, there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get it anywhere near launch day.

That appears to be the case with Amazon orders at least, as the company apparently oversold Xbox Series X preorders when they first became available. As noted by GamesIndustry, a number of people online are complaining about delayed Xbox Series X shipments, with Amazon apparently sending out emails to some customers telling them that they’ll get their console before December 31st.

Due to high demand, consoles will ship as inventory continues to arrive throughout November and December. You will receive an email notification when your order has shipped. You can track the latest shipment status of your order here: https://t.co/Y5jpI9gRhE. ^NR — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 9, 2020

Hopefully it’s not going to take that long for Xbox Series X preorders to arrive, but of course, those who preordered only to receive emails like this are understandably upset. A number of them have taken to Twitter, where Amazon Help has replied with tweets saying, “Due to high demand, consoles will ship as inventory continues to arrive throughout November and December. You will receive an email notification when your order has shipped.”

So, while Amazon Help is replying to people who are dismayed by the delay of their preorder, it doesn’t have much in the way of encouraging news. In a statement to GamesIndustry, Microsoft didn’t offer a ton of hope for those with delayed preorders either, saying only that it’s working to replenish stock “as quickly as possible.”

“We have seen overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox and are working tirelessly with our retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible,” Microsoft said. “We can’t wait for fans to experience gaming on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Please check in with local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market.”

So, if you’ve had your an Amazon preorder delayed – or a preorder from any other retailer, for that matter – you might be better off checking with local stores to see if they have any stock that isn’t already spoken for. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic complicates production and distribution, so here’s hoping that both Sony and Microsoft can keep a steady stream of stock rolling as we move through the holiday shopping season.