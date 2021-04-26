Your new iPad release date tipped for late May

Earlier this month we got a peek at the next new iPad collection, including new iPad Pro in two sizes. In a slightly odd fashion, Apple revealed their for-sale date before revealing solid release dates. As such, we don’t yet know exactly when the new iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch models will be shipping. A tip today suggests we’ll see said devices shipped in late May.

According to publisher and leaker Jon Prosser, sources familiar with the matter suggested to him that the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model will be shipping on May 21, 2021. He went on to note that the iPad Pro 11-inch model will ship on May 22nd. The 21st is a Friday – so that seems fairly plausible. The Saturday shipping date doesn’t make quite as much sense – or at least it’s more unprecedented than the other date.

Not unlike the rest of the tech and gadget universe, Apple is very likely battling with supply constraints and shipping delays in more ways than one. This could potentially impact the exact date on which the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch units are able to ship. By the time we get to iPhone reveals this Autumn, there’ll be a much better chance we’ll have moved past most major delays and constraints due to COVID-19 and the pandemic therein.

In any case, it’s looking likely that we’ll see the new iPad Pro units both by the end of May, 2021. They’ll likely be in stores and shipped to customers by the end of the month. We won’t know for sure until Apple itself reveals the dates on which the products will be shipped – and we’ll know that soon!

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information about the new set of iPad Pro releases, as well as info on the new 24-inch iMac and Apple AirTags. Tap the tags on all your items and cross your fingers for late May releases for the whole collection.