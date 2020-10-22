Your 1st Stimulus Check deadline is here: Last chance to register

The economic impact payment (stimulus check) deadline for registration is approaching. As talks in DC continue to hint at a second stimulus check for late 2020, those that haven’t yet received – or registered for – their Economic Impact Payment have a date to watch. November 21, 2020, 3PM ET is the deadline for you to request your Economic Impact Payment in any of three instances.

If you’ve heard of the Economic Impact Payment initiated this summer, but never received said payment, now’s the time to act. Through the IRS “Get My Payment” page, users will be able to enter information if they are in any one of three situations. Per the latest updated version of the page, the IRS noted the following.

Your Deadline to request your Economic Impact Payment is November 21 at 3PM ET if you did not…

• file a 2019 federal tax return,

• get an Economic Impact Payment,

• register for an Economic Impact Payment already.

You’ll need to head to the Non-filers Enter Payment Info Here page, per the latest update from the IRS, if you haven’t already. It’s important that you’re able to present a valid Social Security Number, could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and had adjusted gross income less than $12,200. Or if you’re married and file taxes jointly and your total income is less than $24,400 USD.

There are several reasons why the IRS may not have sent certain citizens a notice about eligibility for a payment. Those US citizens who don’t normally file a tax return are a primary subject of this situation – the IRS wouldn’t go about mailing you a notice if you’re not normally paying taxes. The IRS uses information in tax returns to determine citizen eligibility for all manner of federal business, including this first Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS may need more information from you if you receive any of the federal benefits listed below:

• Those receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits

• Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients

• Recipients of Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits

• Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement (RRB) benefits

These individuals should also tap the link above to enter information with the Non-Filers tool. There’s a button on that page that says “Enter your information” that leads to an IRS-partnered Free File Alliance page where your info will be able to be entered safely and securely, per the IRS.

As soon as we have information on the process for the second stimulus check – if one ever appears – we’ll let you know! The process should be as simple as the first, provided the first was used as a template for the second!